TTD JEO reviews Vontimitta Brahmotsavams arrangements

Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams and state festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam, TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam held a meeting with all the department heads on Monday to discuss the arrangements for the successful conduct of Brahmotsavams. The Brahmotsavams is scheduled from March 31 to April 8.





During the meeting at his chambers in TTD Administrative Building here, the JEO directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan on various preparatory activities to be executed for the mega religious festival in YSR Kadapa district. He instructed the officials to complete the pending works, if any, as the event is just three weeks away.





He also reviewed the arrangements of deputation of officials and employees, deployment of Srivari Sevaks, accommodation, preparation of Talambralu, Annaprasadams, sanitation, engineering works, floral decorations, Bhajana teams and security measures.





The JEO also directed the vigilance officials to coordinate with the local police and make necessary parking and security arrangements for the visiting devotees especially at Kalyana Vedika on the day of celestial marriage on April 5.





As the summer is severe during that time, he instructed the concerned to keep ready water and buttermilk to be distributed among the devotees and made some valuable suggestions on the packing and distribution of Talambralu for distribution as Swamy vari prasadam to devotees.





The JEO directed the concerned over the electrical, floral decorations, printing and distribution of booklets, posters etc. The JEO instructed the Vigilance department to set up a control room to monitor and ensure smooth conduct of annual fete especially the state festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam.





CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao, CAUO Sesha Sailendra, Deputy EOs Natesh Babu, Govindarajan, Gunabhushan Reddy, Subramanyam, VGO Manohar, SVETA Director Prasanti, Annaprasadam Catering Special Officer Shastry, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil, DFO Srinivas, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, Special Officer Printing Press Ramaraju and others were present.