TTD plans temples in Varanasi, Jammu

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to take up construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples in Jammu and Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the board, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy said the TTD will write to the UP government to provide a suitable land in Varanasi for taking up the temple construction.

Responding to a request made by the Jammu government, the TTD has also decided to construct a temple in Jammu and sought the government to allot suitable site for the temple, he added. The board also sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the construction of a temple in Mumbai.

Another major decision taken by the board was the appointment of Ramana Deekshithulu as honorary chief priest of the Tirumala temple.

Clarifying that there is no change in the position and duties of the present four chief priests in the temple, Reddy said Deekshithulu will not be directly involved in the day-to-day temple affairs or rituals but will only be concerned to VIPs visits, other special events in the shrine and advising the temple management.

In a significant move, the TTD has also decided to file a criminal defamation case against a vernacular daily for its false propaganda against the TTD.

Among other decisions taken by the board were to continue the existing system of two-day Vaikunta Dwara Darsanam in Tirumala temple for Vaikunta Ekadasi.

In order to provide darshan to more common pilgrims, it was also decided to reduce the timing for VIPs for 30 minutes only.The trust board also decided to set up a separate 'cyber cell' headed by a DSP to keep watch on adverse propaganda on the social media and take suitable action to check false propaganda.

The TTD chairman said that it was also decided to file a defamation case against a vernacular daily for publishing a false report alleging that other religious propaganda had taken place in Tirumala.

Accordingly, a case will be filed seeking Rs 100 crore as damages from the daily for hurting the sentiments of devotees and denting the image of the TTD, he said.

The board also decided to have a separate cyber cell after consulting the leading IT firms to put a check on false propaganda on the social media against the TTD.

The board also resolved to set up an expert committee to decide on whether to continue the present BT road or opting cement road from Tirupati to Tirumala.

Another decision taken was to appoint Dr Madan Mohan Reddy as director of the BIRRD hospital. Reddy is a Chennai-based orthopaedic surgeon. It also approved the revised budget estimate for the financial year 2019-20, which was originally Rs 3116.25 crore to Rs 3,243.19 crore.

The revenue through Srivari Hundi that was estimated at Rs 1231 crore increased to Rs 1285 crore, while the sale of prasadam to Rs 330 crore against the budget estimate of Rs 270 crore.