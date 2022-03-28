TTD plans to conduct Srinivasa Kalyanam in Chennai on April 16

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will conduct the devotional `Srinivasa Kalynam' on the celestial wedding of Lord Venkateswara also popular as Srinivasa, in Chennai city on April 16. With the normalcy returning after the Covid cases drastically fell down nationwide, the TTD decided to resume its outreach spiritual programmes to promote Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Tatvam.

Accordingly, the TTD with the support of Local Area Advisory committee (LAC) (Chennai) president Sekhar Reddy, trust board member from the city Dr Sankar and also the metropolitan city-based devotees will organise the celestial wedding in the sprawling `Island Grounds' on the banks of Cooum river.

TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy on Sunday inspected the arrangements being made in the ground for the conduct of the Kalyanam. Accompanied by Sekhar Reddy, TTD Trust board member Dr Shankar and also Tamil Nadu and TTD officials, Reddy inspected the preparation going on in full swing and later held discussion with the officials. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD senior official said the divine wedding event will be observed with grandeur. "After a gap of two years, we are resuming our wide range of dharmic activities across the country,'' he said adding that this celestial marriage at Chennai will be the first one outside Tirupati after the return of normalcy.

A coordination meeting will be held next week with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, other officials concerned including Secretary, Public Health, and Chennai Corporation, police authorities to ensure elaborate arrangements of security, sanitation, traffic regulations, barricading, erection of queue lines etc for the smooth conduct of the programme he said and added . ''We have already discussed the backdrop setting to be made on the stage to enhance the grandeur of the divine wedding. The event will be telecast live on SVBC," he averred.

Inspection of temple works: The Additional EO also inspected the ongoing construction works of Sri Padmavathi temple coming up in GN Chetti Road at Chennai. He directed the officials to complete the works as per schedule.

TTD took up the construction of the temple at GN Chetty Road in the heart of the city, on 34 cents land donated by yesteryear popular actress Kanchana to Lord Venkateswara which is valued at more than Rs 40 crore. Kanchana along with her sister Girija gifted the land in 2010 for constructing a grand temple. A decade after the donation of the land, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sri Padmavathi shrine in February last year.

TTD sources said the total cost of the shrine is Rs 6.85 crore in which the LAC will bear Rs one crore and the remaining by TTD. Along with the temple, Potu (temple kitchen) for preparation of prasadams, a godown and Vahana mandapam for placing the vahanams of the temple will be constructed.

Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Superintendent Engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Electrical Divisional Engineer Ravishankar Reddy, SVBC Chief Executive Officer Suresh Kumar, Dy EO (General) Ramana Prasad, PRO Dr T Ravi and others were also present.