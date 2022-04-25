TTD release Arjitha Seva tickets for July today, to release special darshan tickets tomorrow

The TTD has released the July month quota of Arjitha Seva tickets today and asked devotees to take note of this and book these service tickets online. Devotees are advised to book the tickets on the website 'Tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in'. On the other hand, online tickets will also be issued to the elderly, and devotees with chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, the special darshan tokens for the month of May will be released on Tuesday at 10 am on the website 'Tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in'. Devotees who have obtained these tickets do not have to wait much longer and continue for darshan.

It is known that devotees flocked to Tirupati for Srivari Sarva Darshan tickets in large number thus creating havoc in the last week. With this, TTD is allowing devotees to visit deity without Darshan tickets resulting in the large number of people visiting Tirumala. TTD has made all the arrangements for the devotees to provide Anna Prasadam, milk and fresh water in compartments and queue lines. This congestion is likely to increase further as it is summer vacation.