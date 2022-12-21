TTD release Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens for Srivani Trust Donors tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that Srivani Trust Vaikunta Dwara Darshan online quota tickets will be released on December 22. It said it will release an online quota of Srivani trust tickets for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from January 2 to 11 at Tirumala Temple on December 22 at 9 AM.

As many as 2000 tickets will be released online per day while devotees have to donate Rs.10,000 to Srivani Trust and buy a darshan ticket of Rs.300/-. Devotees who book these tickets online will have Maha Laghu Darshan. Devotees are requested to make a note of this matter and co-operate with TTD.

Tirumala Vaikunta Ekadasi Dwara Darshan will be held from January 2 to 11 on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi in Tirumala. Devotees will be given darshan of Vaikuntha Dwara for ten days. Meanwhile, Sarvadarshanam tickets will be issued in Tirupati for ten days from January 2 to 11 at the rate of 50,000 per day. Also 2.5 lakh Rs.300 darshan tickets will be allocated online for the darshan of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at the rate of 25,000 per day.