Live
- Guntur: Full day schools from June 26
- Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
- MP Police on symbolic protest against transfer of 2 policemen, Kamal Nath lends support
- India, US decide to end six trade disputes
- Space balloon to be launched tomorrow Olympic Run in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Markets down for 2nd session
- Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit
- Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser
- TCS facing headwinds over bribes-for-jobs scandal
- 19 tortoises, 40 parrots seized in raid on pet shop in Delhi, accused on run
TTD releases Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for September, here is how to book
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials have made the Ra. 300 special darshan tokens for September available on the official website on Saturday morning.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials have made the Ra. 300 special darshan tokens for September available on the official website on Saturday morning and advised the devotees to make use of the opportunity and book the tokens online. Similarly, TTD will release the accommodation quota on Sunday.
It is known that the TTD has already released the Arjitha Seva tickets on the 22nd of this month and the Angapradakshinam tokens on the 23rd. The TTD to organize Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam from June 24 to June 26.
Meanwhile, devotees' rush increased to Tirumala on Saturday and it is likely to take 18 hours for darshan. The officials said that devotees are waiting in 18 compartments. On Friday, 72,304 devotees visited the temple, and 32,504 devotees offered hair. The Tirumala received an income of Rs.3.80 crores on Friday from devotees.
Here is how to book the Tirumala special darshan tokens
Step 1: Visit the Tirupati Balaji website
https://online.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/login?flow=sed
Step 2: The user will be directed to the new TTD page and will be in the virtual queue for a few minutes and asked to enter a mobile number and captcha.
Step 3: Six-digit OTP sent to the mobile should be entered on the next page and log in to get into the Special Entry Darshan availability page.
Step 4: Select the date as per your plan followed by selecting the darshan time slot and number of people.
Step 5: Fill in all the details of the devotees planning for darshans.
Step 6: Select the identity proof be it Aadhaar, PAN, or Passport (for NRI devotee) to be produced at the temple for entry into the temple.
Step 7: The website will direct you to the payment page where the users had to pay the fee online and download the booked ticket.