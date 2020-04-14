TTD staff donates 83.86L to CMRF

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams employees on Monday donated Rs 83,86,740 to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).



TTD employees' union leaders Golkonda Venkatesh, Jatoh Bhaskar and Cheerla Kiran in the presence of TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy handed over the demand draft (DD) to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister thanked the TTD employees for their munificent contribution to the relief fund for fighting COVID-19.

It is pertinent to note that the TTD management, the biggest Hindu religious institution, had already donated Rs 19 crore for purchase of equipment for COVID state hospital in SVIMS Padmavathi Women Medical College and also providing 50,000 food packets daily for distribution to poor, destitute and stranded people in the pilgrim city.