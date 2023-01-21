TTD SVBC Trust receives Rs 12Lakh donation

Tirupati: TTD SVBC Trust on Friday received two separate donations to the tune of Rs 12,00,116. On behalf of Hyderabad-based EVSR Consultancy Pvt. Ltd Raghavendra handed over the demand draft Rs 10,00,116 to SVBC Trust to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Another donation of Rs 2 lakh from Bengaluru-based KC Reddy Sarojamma Welfare Foundation, was handed over to TTD Chairman by SVBC Board member Vasanta Kavita on behalf of the foundation.