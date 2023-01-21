  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD SVBC Trust receives Rs 12Lakh donation

Hyderabad-based EVSR Consultancy representative handing over Rs 10,00,116 demand draft towards donation to SVBC Trust to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, in Tirupati on Friday.
x

Hyderabad-based EVSR Consultancy representative handing over Rs 10,00,116 demand draft towards donation to SVBC Trust to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, in Tirupati on Friday.

Highlights

TTD SVBC Trust on Friday received two separate donations to the tune of Rs 12,00,116. On behalf of Hyderabad-based EVSR Consultancy Pvt. Ltd Raghavendra handed over the demand draft Rs 10,00,116 to SVBC Trust to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: TTD SVBC Trust on Friday received two separate donations to the tune of Rs 12,00,116. On behalf of Hyderabad-based EVSR Consultancy Pvt. Ltd Raghavendra handed over the demand draft Rs 10,00,116 to SVBC Trust to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Another donation of Rs 2 lakh from Bengaluru-based KC Reddy Sarojamma Welfare Foundation, was handed over to TTD Chairman by SVBC Board member Vasanta Kavita on behalf of the foundation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X