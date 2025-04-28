  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD to alter VIP break darshans from May 1

TTD to alter VIP break darshans from May 1
x
Highlights

With the advent of summer vacation rush which has already commenced in Tirumala, TTD is set to implement several key decisions from May 01 onwards.

Tirumala: With the advent of summer vacation rush which has already commenced in Tirumala, TTD is set to implement several key decisions from May 01 onwards.

As a part of giving priority to the common devotees coming for Srivari Darshan during the peak summer vacation, TTD has restricted the VIP break darshan only to protocol VIPs (Self) who come for Srivari Darshan from May 01 to July 15.

Similarly, from May 01 onwards, on an experimental basis, the VIP break darshans will be implemented at 6 am for the self-protocol VIPs who come for the Darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick