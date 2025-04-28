Live
- Six government medical colleges get new principals
- 9th annual multiple convention of Lions Int’l held
- RTC Employees Union demands filling of vacant posts
- Beyond smartboards: Building future-ready classrooms
- TTD to alter VIP break darshans from May 1
- Sharman Joshi: Untold Stories from Stage to Silver Screen
- Sessions Judge Kabarthi inaugurates Rayala sports complex
- Promoting safe and healthy work environments
- Spl drive: 1,062 caught for drunk driving
- Kriti Kharbanda highlights PTSD and unity after Pahalgam attack
TTD to alter VIP break darshans from May 1
Highlights
With the advent of summer vacation rush which has already commenced in Tirumala, TTD is set to implement several key decisions from May 01 onwards.
Tirumala: With the advent of summer vacation rush which has already commenced in Tirumala, TTD is set to implement several key decisions from May 01 onwards.
As a part of giving priority to the common devotees coming for Srivari Darshan during the peak summer vacation, TTD has restricted the VIP break darshan only to protocol VIPs (Self) who come for Srivari Darshan from May 01 to July 15.
Similarly, from May 01 onwards, on an experimental basis, the VIP break darshans will be implemented at 6 am for the self-protocol VIPs who come for the Darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
Next Story