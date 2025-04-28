TTD to alter VIP break darshans from May 1

Tirumala: With the advent of summer vacation rush which has already commenced in Tirumala, TTD is set to implement several key decisions from May 01 onwards.

As a part of giving priority to the common devotees coming for Srivari Darshan during the peak summer vacation, TTD has restricted the VIP break darshan only to protocol VIPs (Self) who come for Srivari Darshan from May 01 to July 15.

Similarly, from May 01 onwards, on an experimental basis, the VIP break darshans will be implemented at 6 am for the self-protocol VIPs who come for the Darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.