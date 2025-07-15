TTD to formulate new policy for mgmt of cottages

Tirumala: In the larger interests of the devotees, a new cottage policy is soon in offing to provide accommodation to the devotees who come to Tirumala, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

He held a review meeting with the officials on Monday at his Chamber in the TTD Administrative Building along with the Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO asked for a new policy to be formulated for the management of cottages in Tirumala.

He directed the concerned for a policy blueprint to be prepared so that donors can construct cottages that are convenient for the devotees. At the same time, he suggested preparing a comprehensive report on the privileges of donors, management of facilities provided to donors, management of rooms, beautification, greenery, parking, cottage design, Srivari photo and painting in the cottages, construction of rooms to instill a sense of devotion and many more.

The EO suggested that rules should be formulated so that the donors construct the cottages and hand them over to the TTD within the stipulated time, so that the privileges allotted to the donors are not misused and that the selection of donors for the construction of cottages, procedures, responsibilities, etc. are transparent.

Similarly, the EO suggested that the construction of cottages should be done on a stable and equitable basis, and the rules should be formulated so that the actions to be taken in case of violation of the rules during construction are clearly assessed in advance. Earlier, TTD Additional EO explained the procedural issues related to the construction of new cottages to the EO.

Reception Department Deputy EO Bhaskar and other officials participated in the review meeting.