TTD to release Angapradakshinam tokens of August month tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that Angapradakshinam tokens will be released online on 20th July at 11 am for August. Angapradakshinam tokens are allotted at the rate of 750 each on other days of the week except Friday.



Angapradakshinam tokens were stopped in Tirumala for two years due to Corona. These tokens are being issued again from April this year due to the decline in Covid cases. Initially made available offline at the CRO office, Angapradakshinam tokens are being issued online from July as the demand for these tokens from the devotees is high and the traffic is also increasing.

Devotees with Angapradakshinam tokens take a holy bath in Pushkarini after midnight and enter the temple through the Vaikuntham queue complex in wet clothes. Devotees entering the temple should first cross the silver gate and reach the golden gate. During the Suprabhata Seva, the devotees will take Angapradakshinam.