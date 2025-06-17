TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for Sept tomorrow

Tirumala: The TTD announced schedule for release of online quota of different formats of darshan and accommodation for the month of September.

Online quota of Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of September will be released on June 18 at 10 am through its official website.

Devotees can register online for the electronic dip for these seva tickets until 10 am of June 20.

Those selected in the lucky dip must complete payment by 12 noon between June 20 and 22 to confirm their tickets. Tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be available on June 21 at 10 am.

The virtual sevas and their corresponding darshan slots for the month of September will be released on June 21 at 3 pm.

The Angapradakshinam tokens will be released on June 23 at 10 am. Srivani Trust tickets will be released on June 23 at 11 am while the Senior Citizens and differently-abled darshan quota at 3 pm.

The Special Entry Darshan tickets (Rs 300) will be released on June 24 at 10 am while the accommodation quota for rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 pm on the same day.

The August month online quota of Srivari Seva (both Tirumala and Tirupati) Parakamani Seva, Navaneetha Seva, and Group Supervisors Seva will be released on June 25 at 3 pm.

Devotees are requested to book their Arjitha Sevas and Darshan tickets only through the official TTDwebsite: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.