TTD to Release Darshan Tickets of special services for October at today
In a bid to facilitate the influx of devotees seeking darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be releasing special darshan tickets and services online today. The high demand for darshan often results in long waiting hours, prompting TTD to make arrangements for an efficient experience.
The release will commence at 10 am with Angapradakshana tokens, followed by an online quota for Tirumala Srivani Trust tickets for October at 11 am. Additionally, TTD will allocate a special quota of free darshan tokens aimed at the elderly, disabled individuals, and those suffering from chronic ailments. These tokens will be available at 3 pm, ensuring that these groups can visit the temple with ease.
Devotees are encouraged to take advantage of the online availability of services and accommodations. TTD hopes that these initiatives will provide a smoother darshan experience for all visitors during the busy month of October.