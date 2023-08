TTD to release Rs. 300 Special Darshan tickets for November on August 24

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has made an announcement regarding the booking of darshan tickets and accommodation rooms and released the schedule for the release of Arjitha Seva, Kalyanotsavam, Virtual Seva, Angapradakshina, and Srivani Trust darshanam tickets, as well as special darshanam tickets for senior citizens and disabled persons for the month of November.

According to TTD, the special darshan tokens for November will be released in August 24 followed by Arjitha seva tickets for Suprabhatam, Tomala, and Ashtadalpadmaradhana from August 19, 10 am, to August 21, 10 am.

TTD has clarified that tickets for Sahasradipalankara, Oonjal Seva, Kalyanotsavam, and Arjita Brahmotsavam will be released on August 22, 10 am, virtual Seva tickets on August 22 at 3 pm, Anga Pradakshinam tickets from August 23, 10 am, and Srivani Trust Break Darshan tickets on August 23 at 11 am

Further, Special Darshan tickets for the elderly and disabled will be released at 3 pm on August 23. The booking quota for accommodation in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online on August 25, 10 am.