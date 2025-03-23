Live
TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for June tomorrow
Highlights
In a significant update for Srivari devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that it will release date for special entry darshan (Rs. 300 ticket) and accommodation tickets for June.
In addition to darshan tickets, accommodation bookings will open at 3 PM the same day. It's important to note that only devotees who have already purchased Rs. 300 or other darshan tickets will be eligible to book accommodation rooms.
In addition to darshan tickets, accommodation bookings will open at 3 PM the same day. It's important to note that only devotees who have already purchased Rs. 300 or other darshan tickets will be eligible to book accommodation rooms.
This news is sure to bring joy and excitement to the millions of devotees planning their visit to the sacred temple.
