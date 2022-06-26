TTD to release September quota Arjita Seva tokens tomorrow

The TTD Board has given good news to the devotees of Tirumala stating that Arjit Seva tickets of September quota will be released on Monday. It revealed that 46,470 tickets will be released. On the other hand, congestion has increased in Tirumala and devotees are in serious trouble. As many as 71,589 devotees visited deity on Friday and the temple received a income of Rs 4.30 crore.



The TTD board said that as many as 34,400 tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjalseva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankarana will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis while the tickets for Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana and Ashtada Pada Padmaradhana service will be allotted on lucky dip basis. The list of ticket holders will be uploaded on the TTD website after 12 noon on the 29th of this month.

Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Thirumala continues. TTD said it could not issue sarvadarshan tokens in this context. On the other hand, 31 compartments in the Vaikuntham complex are filled with devotees and TTD staff said it will take about 20 hours to complete darshans.