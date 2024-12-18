TTD to release tokens for Vaikuntha dwara darshans from Dec 23

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced important arrangements for the darshan through Vaikuntha in honor of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Darshan tokens will be released online on December 23 and 24 for the 10-day event taking place from January 10 to 19, 2024.

According to TTD Executive Officer (EO), online bookings for 10-day darshan tickets will commence at 11 am on December 23. Additionally, SED tickets will be made available online at the same time on December 24. For the Vaikuntha darshan, tokens will be allocated at eight locations in Tirupati and one in Tirumala.

The allocated centers for SSD tokens in Tirupati include MR Palli, Jeevakona, Ramanaidu School, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Indira Maidan, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Bhudevi Complex, and Kaustubham Rest House located in Tirumala.

To enhance the experience for devotees, the Chief Engineer has instructed the setup of necessary facilities at each token issuance center. Important to note, only those with tokens will be permitted to participate in the Vaikuntha darshan, while devotees without tokens can still visit Tirumala but will not gain entry into the darshan queue.

On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, protocol darshans will commence at 4:45 am. Special events will include Swarna Ratham from 9 am to 11 am and Chakrasnanam at Srivari Pushkarini from 5:30 am to 6:30 am. In anticipation of the heavy influx of visitors on this auspicious day, TTD has coordinated with local police to manage traffic efficiently.

Furthermore, TTD catering officials will provide continuous distribution of Ann Prasadam from 6 am to midnight, including tea, coffee, milk, upma, sugar pongali, and pongali.

Devotees are encouraged to make their plans early to take part in this divine experience as the prestigious Vaikuntha Ekadashi approaches.