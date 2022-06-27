TTD to scale up security with new initiatives

Tirupati: Keeping in view the increased threat perceptions and also the ever increasing pilgrim rush at Tirumala, TTD is scaling up its security by taking up new initiatives like equipping the Pilgrim City with the latest gadgets and surveillance system. The new initiatives in the pipeline include Outer Ring Road access control, Ghat Road CCTV project, nitrogen liquid carpets in Tirumala temple, Boondi Potu, Ghee tank, Gas bullets, advanced technology for fire control, Installation of phase -3 CCTV cameras for surveillance.

Among other measures would be installation of smart poles at vital points in Tirumala, two way communication, procurement of bomb disposal equipment, body suits, installation of speed guns and speed recoding cameras, implementation of FASTag at Alipiri Check point to streamline vehicle movement and enhancing security to New Parakamani and providing bullet-proof vehicles for transportation of jewellery.

Speaking at a workshop for media persons on the TTD activities held here on Monday, TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer D Nararasimha Kishore said that TTD has been constantly striving to enhance it security and vigilance required for the smooth pilgrim management.

He said the Vigilance and Security department which came into existence in 1974 with a Retired DSP as head, steadily upgraded to meet new challenges. In 1984, an IPS rank officer was posted as its head he said adding that the Alipiri Bomb Blast in 2003 proved a turning point ushering in a major change in threat perspective and security preparedness.

Now from unarmed watch and ward duties to civil police he said the Vigilance and Security wing metamorphosed into a full-fledged wing with armed forces round-the-clock guard duties which is being integrated with advanced equipment and technology. The security cover is being expanded up to 7.3 km beyond the Ghat Road, he added.

Tirumala, he said, has been witnessing a steady increase in the number of VIPs and pilgrim rush and hence there was urgent need to modernise the vigilance and security wing.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy sought the support of the media to counter malicious propaganda by some vested interests and disgruntled elements who have been making false allegations against the TTD. He said there were 23,000 employees working in TTD who ensure that the pilgrims do not face problems in having darshan.

He also explained various service activities being taken up by the TTD.