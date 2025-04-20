TTD top brass reviews revamp

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials reviewed reorganisation of central reception office to reduce congestion and to improve aesthetics as well to provide better waiting facilities to the pilgrims.

The meeting took place at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday.

The Central Reception Office (CRO) in Tirumala serves as the primary hub for pilgrims seeking accommodation, darshan tickets, and other essential services. Over the years, the CRO has experienced significant congestion, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons. Pilgrims often face challenges such as long queues, limited waiting areas leading to delays and discomfort.

The existing infrastructure, designed decades ago, struggles to accommodate the growing number of devotees visiting the sacred temple town.

In response to these challenges, Dr G Karteek, Architect & Urban Designer from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada, presented a comprehensive reorganisation proposal for the CRO through a PPP.

The presentation showcased an in-depth study and visionary proposal aimed at streamlining pilgrim movement, optimizing space utilisation, and improving overall infrastructure in the CRO and PAC-1 area. The reorganisation proposal integrates traditional spiritual aesthetics with modern urban planning strategies, aligning with the divine significance of the Seven Hills of Tirumala and the ecological setting of the temple town. The TTD EO discussed in length on the redesigning of the facilities in CRO with dedicated queue line systems and holding areas, spatial zoning and retrofitting of existing buildings, a vision aligned with TTD’s long-term Masterplan and many more. ‘’The ultimate aim is to avoid the existing congestion and also reorganization of the several decades old buliding, reshaping it as per the needs of the present day and also keeping in view its utility for the next few decades, the EO asserted.

TTD CE Satyanarayana, TTD Town Planning and Urban Designing Expert Sri Ramudu, Tirumala Estates Officer Venkateswarulu, DyEO Harindranath and others were also present.