TTD Trust Board to meet on Nov 18

Tirumala: The newly-appointed TTD Trust Board headed by its chairman B Rajagopal Naidu will be meeting for the first time on November 18. It will be held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. It may be noted that chairman BR Naidu took the oath on November 6 followed by several other members in the subsequent days.

The government has appointed a 25-member Trust Board for TTD, including the chairman while four others were included as ex-officio members. Out of them one ex-officio member’s position is vacant as of now as the government is yet to appoint TUDA Chairman.

Many crucial decisions are awaiting the nod of the new trust board as it will be meeting after a gap over seven months. In particular, the first board meeting under the new government assumes significance as its priorities are different from the previous government.

The NDA government has criticised the previous YSRCP government of tarnishing the sanctity of the sacred Tirumala and accused it of involving several irregularities.

In this backdrop, the present chairman BR Naidu vows to protect the sanctity of Tirumala. After taking over the charge, he visited various places in Tirumala and met with the heads of various departments to get an idea of the ongoing projects in the organisation.

He made it clear that various decisions will be discussed in the board meeting and they will go ahead under the directions of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He cleared the air on SRIVANI Trust saying that the vigilance enquiry on it is currently progressing and any decision will be taken only after it submits its report. After that, the board will take the directions of the government to arrive at a final decision.

The decision on non-Hindu employees working in the organisation will also depend on the government’s stand. The TTD is awaiting board’s approval for various development works also as it is the sanctioning authority for any budget over Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, TTD chairman BR Naidu formally met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat and thanked him for appointing him.

He also met Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and HRD minister Nara Lokesh.