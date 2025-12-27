TTD urges devotees to plan Tirumala visit carefully

Tirupati: As preparations gather pace for Vaikuntha Ekadasi, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has put all arrangements in place to manage the large influx of devotees expected for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan. The special darshan will be held for ten days, beginning December 30, with specific entry rules announced to avoid crowding and inconvenience.

TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal said the first three days of the darshan will be strictly limited to devotees who receive tickets through the electronic dip (e-DIP) system. No devotees without tokens will be allowed during this period. From the fourth day onwards, darshan will be open to all pilgrims without the need for tokens.

Speaking to The Hans India, Singhal urged devotees to plan their trip carefully, keeping the rules in mind. He pointed out that Tirumala is experiencing severe cold conditions and unplanned visits during the initial three days could lead to unnecessary hardship. To prevent confusion, TTD has been spreading awareness across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to TTD, around 1.89 lakh tokens were allotted through the e-DIP system for the first three days. Overall, the temple administration expects nearly 7 to 7.5 lakh devotees to have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan over the ten-day period. Data released after the electronic draw shows a strong concentration of devotees from southern States due to the proximity and logistical convenience. Andhra Pradesh accounted for more than half of the total registrations, with 11.53 lakh applicants, of whom 92,221 received tickets.

Telangana followed with 6.07 lakh registrations and 49,127 allotments. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also recorded significant numbers, with 23,729 and 18,838 devotees selected respectively. Maharashtra saw 50,344 registrations, with 4,032 devotees getting darshan tickets.

The EO added that the pressure on darshan facilities needs to be viewed in the context of TTD’s efforts to expand access. Since December 2020, Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan has been extended from two days to ten days. Before this change, annual pilgrim numbers ranged between 1.63 lakh and 1.77 lakh. After the extension, the count rose to 4.25 lakh in December 2020 and further increased to 6.83 lakh by January 2025, despite disruptions caused by the pandemic. The extended format has helped more devotees participate in the sacred darshan, while ensuring better crowd management during one of the most important events in the temple calendar. However, the TTD has urged the devotees to strictly adhere with the darshan guidelines to avoid any inconvenience.