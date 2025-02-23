TUDA Towers public auction from March 8

Tirupati: The public auction for the shops in the commercial complex and also for the flats in the residential blocks in the 13 floors of TUDA Towers, coming up in Royal Nagar, will be held from March 8, TUDA Vice-Chairperson Narapureddy Mourya informed.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mourya said that details of the flats and shops are kept available at TUDA reception office and also the models at the TUDA towers for public information.

The TUDA also took up an aggressive publicity campaign for the sale of flats and shops in TUDA Towers coming up in a sprawling 3.6 acre site located in the centrally located Royal Nagar in the city.

Disclosing the details, the Vice-Chairperson said that 27 commercial outlets are available in ground and first floors, while second, third and fourth floors are earmarked for offices and the remaining floors are meant for residencial purpose. The 230 residencial flats to be sold in public auction include 46 double bedrooms, 152 triple bedroom, 32 4-bed room flats. The Towers has many facilities including spacious parking and separate lifts for commercial complex and residential flats.

The details of TUDA Towers auction is available on TUDA website also, she said, adding that auction for second and third floors will be held on on March 8; auction for 4th and 5th floors is on on March 9; auction for 6th and 7th floors on March 10; auction for 8th and 9th floors is on March 11; and auction for 10th and 11th floors is on March 12.

The auction will be held daily from 10 am to 1 pm and again from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Secretary Venkata Narayana, SE Krishna Reddy, EE Raveendra were present.