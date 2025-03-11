TUDA Towers will be completed by next March: MLA Arani

Tirupati: The TUDA Towers being constructed at a cost of Rs 345 crore will be completed by March 2026, stated city MLA Arani Srinivasulu. Along with Corporation Commissioner N Mourya and officials, he inspected TUDA Towers, the construction of which is going on briskly, here on Monday.

TUDA Towers, with 245 residential flats and commercial shops, is being constructed with all facilities and latest technologies.

MLA Srinivasulu said auction for the flats and shops in the Towers, which began on March 8, had received good response from public.

Commissioner Mourya gave a detailed account on TUDA Towers coming up on 3.6 acres near the centrally located Rayalacheruvu Road in the city. She said high quality materials used for the construction and the senior officials monitoring the construction on a daily basis to ensure the towers completed as per the schedule in March 2026.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE SyamSundar, MEs Thulasi Ram, Gomati were present.