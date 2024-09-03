Live
TUDA V-C inspects development works
Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) vice-chairman and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inspected various development works here on Monday.
During her first inspection after taking charge as TUDA vice-chairman, Mourya inspected the 13-storey building complex of TUDA towers coming up in Royalacheruvu area in the city. The first two floors of the huge building complex will have shopping area, offices will occupy the next three floors and the remaining will be residential plots. She directed the officials to follow all safety norms and also maintain quality in the construction.
The V-C later inspected Jagjeevan Park, where walkers complained to her about lack of facilities including workers bath, drinking water facility and toilets. Mourya directed the officials concerned to take up the works for providing all the facilities required for the walkers.
SE Krishna Reddy, EE Ravindra, DE Basha, Malathi, Shanmugam, APO Surya Narayana and others accompanied the civic chief.