Tulasi puja held grandly at Vasantha mandapam

Tirumala: TTD grandly organised the Sri Tulasi Dhatri Sahita Damodar puja at Vasantha mandapam as part of festivities of Vishnu puja during the holy Karthika Masam on Saturday. The spectacular event was telecast live on SVBC after the utsava idols

of Sri Malayappa Swami and his consorts were brought to Vasantha mandapam and seated along with idols of Lakshmi Narayana and Tulasi and Usiri plants. TTD Vaikhanasa agama adviser Mohana Rangacharyulu highlighted the significance of the Sri Tulasi Dhatri Sahita Damodar puja during Karthika Masam. It may be noted here that TTD is organising a series of Pujas on the occasion of Karthika month considered as holy by Hindus. Srivari temple chief archaka Venugopal Dikshitulu, Govindaraja Dikshitulu and other officials were present.