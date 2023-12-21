Tulasi Reddy demands govt. to resolve Anganwadi workers problems

Tulsi Reddy, the state working president of the Congress party, expressed his support for the ongoing strike by Anganwadi workers. He criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not responding to the demands of the workers, who have been on strike for ten days.

Reddy urged the government to peacefully resolve the issues raised by the workers and called on them to show their strength through voting in the next election. Reddy also promised to address the concerns of the workers within a week if the Congress party comes to power in Andhra Pradesh.

City presidents Vishnu Priyatama Reddy, district presidents Sriramulu, NSUI Babu, Youth Congress Madhu Reddy, Gadham Charles, Ali Khan, Lakshmaiah, Narasimhulu, Palagiri Shiva, Basha, AP Anganwadi Workers Helpers Union Urban Project General Secretary Anjali Devi, DYFI Nagar were present in the program. Secretary Obulesu, activists and Aayas participated.