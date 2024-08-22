Tulasi Reddy expresses concern over neglect of Rayalaseema

Tirupati : Senior Congress leader Dr N Tulasi Reddy expressed his strong concern over the persistent neglect of Rayalaseema by both the Central and State governments. Speaking at a media conference held in Tirupati on Wednesday, he lamented that the region, once known as Ratanala Seema, has now been reduced to a Ralla Seema due to continued governmental apathy.

He sharply criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging him to allocate at least one-tenth of the attention given to Amaravati towards the development of Rayalaseema. He highlighted several key issues and demands that need immediate government intervention, which include the special development package similar to Bundelkhand. He noted that out of the Rs 24,350 crore promised, only Rs 1,050 crore has been disbursed, leaving a significant amount outstanding.

A steel plant was to be established in Kadapa district under Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Despite efforts, the project was stalled due to Central government negligence, and he called on the Chief Minister to prioritise this issue. Either State capital or at least a High Court bench to be established in Rayalaseema.

Tulasi Reddy also mentioned the pending issues including setting up of Krishna River Management Board in Rayalaseema, restarting of Kadapa-Bengaluru broad gauge line project among other issues.

Several Congress leaders, including Mangati Gopal Reddy, Prameelamma, Rambhupal Reddy and others were present.