Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert

Anantapur : In a major incident in 70 years, for the first time, gate number 19 at the Tungabhadra dam crashed on Saturday night due to intensity of water in-flow resulting in sudden outflow of 35000 cusecs of water into the river. Officials say repairs can be taken up only after release of 60 TMC of water outwards. There are a total 33 gates built into the dam

More than 1 lakh cusecs of water is being released from the dam today.

Water is being released from all 33 gates of the dam.

As of August 11, 2024 Tungabhadra reservoir water level is 1,632.60 ft, which is below its maximum capacity of 1,633 feet. The reservoir's capacity is 10ç4.18 TMC.

Central Water Commotion chairman Ravinder is expected any mooment visit the dam and study.

Meanwhile, Chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed Finance minister Payyavula Keshav to talk to Tungabhadra Board in the context of crashing of crest gate no 19 and water gushing out of the reservoir posing threat to the surrounding villages.

Keshav spoke to Tungabhadra Dam authorities on telephone and offered to send a team of engineers from AP to help bring situation under control. Arrangements were made to instal temporary cresh gates and rope in services of retired irrigation engineers.

The Finance minister said that two contractors were finalised to design and prepare temporary crest gates. Meanwhile an official team of engineers are being rushed to assist the TB dam authorities to handle the situation.

Meanwhile the Water Resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu in a statement revealed that the chief minister reviewed the situation in TB dam and sent the central design commissioner and design engineers team to Hosepet, the location of TB dam.

The surrounding villagers of Kothalam, Kosigi and Mantralayam in Kurnool district were advised to be in a state of alert.

Besides a general alert has been issued to all project engineers of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala to monitor inflows into their reservoirs.