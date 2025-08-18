Tungabhadra Dam releases 90,000 cusecs of water; Collector alerts officials

Live
Kurnool: District Collector P. Ranjith Basha has directed the revenue, irrigation, and municipal authorities to remain on high alert in view of heavy water discharge from the Tungabhadra Dam. On Monday, the Collector conducted a review meeting at Sunayana Auditorium and instructed officials to initiate precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents. He stated that 90,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Tungabhadra Dam today, and the flow is expected to reach Meliganur village in Kowthalam mandal by evening before moving towards Mantralayam by around 3 p.m.
The Collector said that water inflows into Sunkesula Reservoir are likely to rise to 1.20 lakh to 2 lakh cusecs by tomorrow morning depending on rainfall conditions. Currently, 76,000 cusecs of water are being released downstream from Sunkesula. He cautioned that if heavy rains continue, the inflows may further increase, necessitating strict vigilance and early preventive action.
Officials were instructed to alert villagers in riverbank areas through tom-tom announcements and to take adequate safety measures to avert accidents. Sub-Collectors and RDOs were specifically directed to coordinate with village-level staff in this regard. The Collector emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of flood-prone stretches along the river.
He further warned that low-lying areas in Kurnool city may also face flooding due to rising water levels. Municipal Corporation and Revenue Department officials were asked to implement necessary measures to safeguard the public and to ensure effective coordination in handling the situation.