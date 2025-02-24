Tuni Municipal Chairperson Eluri Sudharani Resigns

Tuni: The Chairperson of Tuni Municipality, Eluri Sudharani, has announced her resignation, citing pressure from TDP leaders.

Explaining her decision, Sudharani said, "Our councillors are facing difficulties due to TDP leaders. That is why I am voluntarily resigning." However, she confirmed that she would continue to serve as a general council member.

Her resignation has sparked political discussions in the region, with speculation about the reasons behind her decision and its potential impact on local governance.