Tuni Municipal Chairperson Eluri Sudharani Resigns
The Chairperson of Tuni Municipality, Eluri Sudharani, has announced her resignation, citing pressure from TDP leaders.
Tuni:
Explaining her decision, Sudharani said, "Our councillors are facing difficulties due to TDP leaders. That is why I am voluntarily resigning." However, she confirmed that she would continue to serve as a general council member.
Her resignation has sparked political discussions in the region, with speculation about the reasons behind her decision and its potential impact on local governance.
