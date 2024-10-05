  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘Turmeric Durga’ installed in Ommi village

‘Turmeric Durga’ installed in Ommi village
x
Highlights

Durga idol made of 150 kilogram turmeric roots (Pasupu Kommulu) was installed in Ommi village of Nellinarla mandal on Friday.

Vizianagaram: Durga idol made of 150 kilogram turmeric roots (Pasupu Kommulu) was installed in Ommi village of Nellinarla mandal on Friday.

The idol was specially crafted by local elders, youth and women.

Before the installation, the idol was taken in procession through the village with music.

Over nine days, the Goddess Durga will be adorned in different alankaras. A large number ofdevotees, including nearby villagers, are coming to have a glimpse of the unique turmeric idol.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick