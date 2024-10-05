‘Turmeric Durga’ installed in Ommi village

Vizianagaram: Durga idol made of 150 kilogram turmeric roots (Pasupu Kommulu) was installed in Ommi village of Nellinarla mandal on Friday.

The idol was specially crafted by local elders, youth and women.

Before the installation, the idol was taken in procession through the village with music.

Over nine days, the Goddess Durga will be adorned in different alankaras. A large number ofdevotees, including nearby villagers, are coming to have a glimpse of the unique turmeric idol.