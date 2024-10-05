Live
- Set aside political tactics, join hands with PM Modi: TN BJP chief to CM Stalin
- Lewis, King return for WI ; Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T2OI squad of SL
- Bengal’s Jaynagar turns into virtual battlefield over alleged rape, murder of minor girl
- UN allocates additional fund to address deteriorating situation in Lebanon
- Unable to sleep properly? Blame PFAs in your blood
- Premier League said no to Man City and Chelsea's fixture relief plea, says Guardiola
- JD(U) leader puts up posters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba
- Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future
- NIA conducts raids in Delhi's Mustafabad area, recovers suspicious materials
Just In
‘Turmeric Durga’ installed in Ommi village
Highlights
Durga idol made of 150 kilogram turmeric roots (Pasupu Kommulu) was installed in Ommi village of Nellinarla mandal on Friday.
Vizianagaram: Durga idol made of 150 kilogram turmeric roots (Pasupu Kommulu) was installed in Ommi village of Nellinarla mandal on Friday.
The idol was specially crafted by local elders, youth and women.
Before the installation, the idol was taken in procession through the village with music.
Over nine days, the Goddess Durga will be adorned in different alankaras. A large number ofdevotees, including nearby villagers, are coming to have a glimpse of the unique turmeric idol.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS