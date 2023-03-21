Tussle in Assembly turns into mini battle

Vijayawada: The Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh turned into a sort of mini-battle ground as MLAs of YSRCP and TDP pushed each other resulting in the disruption of proceedings for a brief period.

It all began with the TDP MLAs going on to the podium demanding abolition of GO No:1 as the morning session commenced. TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy was seen holding a placard in front of the Speaker's face. Speaker T Sitaram warned him not to indulge in such activities. Suddenly, YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu rushed to the podium and pulled back Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy forcefully resulting in the TDP MLA falling from the podium.

Taken aback by this development, the Speaker left the House for a short time.



The accusations against each other continued for some time. The YSRCP MLAs rushed to another TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary who was standing in front of the podium, grabbed a placard from him and shouted slogans against TDP. The TDP MLAs squatted on the floor of the Assembly as a mark of protest and raised slogans against the government. The YSRCP Ministers and MLAs resorted to counter slogans. Meanwhile, marshals intervened between the TDP and YSRCP MLAs to prevent any possible clash. When the House resumed after half an hour, the TDP MLAs were suspended from the House. The marshals lifted the agitating TDP MLAs.

As the session resumed, ruling party MLAs and Ministers demanded action against TDP legislators. The Speaker condemning the behaviour of the TDP MLAs said that the issue would be referred to the privileges committee.

While ruling party MLAs -- Sudhakar Babu and others alleged the TDP had shown utter disrespect for the chair, TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu told the media that it was the darkest day and said that TDP MLAs were attacked by YSRCP members. Attacks on Dalits were taking place even inside the Assembly, he added.