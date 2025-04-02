Two arrested in YSRCP activist’s murder case

Papireddipalli (Sri Satyasai district): Police arrested two suspects in the murder that took place in Papireddipalli village of Ramagiri Mandal on March 30. The victim, Majjiga Lingamayya, said to be a YSRCP supporter, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at hospital. Dharamavaram DSP Hemant Kumar and Ramagiri CI Sridhar gave the details of the arrests during a press briefing.

They said Dharamavarapu Adarsh (22), son of Dharamavarapu Ramesh, of Papireddipalli village and Dharamavarapu Manoj alias Manoj Naidu (24), son of Dharamavarapu Mahesh, of Papireddipalli village have been arrested in the case.

They said the suspects were apprehended on the outskirts of Ramagiri village by the Ramagiri police on Tuesday morning, under the supervision of CI V Sridhar and his team. According to police, the incident began when the victim’s son, Manohar, was allegedly harassed by the accused while he was on his way to his in-laws’ house. Upon learning about this, Majjiga Lingamayya (55) questioned the accused. In retaliation, Adarsh and Manoj attacked Lingamayya at his residence, striking him on the head with wooden sticks, causing severe head injuries.

The victim’s younger son was also assaulted. On March 30, Lingamayya was rushed to KIMS Savera Hospital in Anantapur, where he died while receiving treatment.

A special team was formed under the leadership of CI Sridhar, with supervision from Dharamavaram DSP, to apprehend the absconding suspects. The accused were tracked down and arrested successfully. DSP B Hemant Kumar commended CI Sridhar and his team for their prompt action in investigating the case and ensuring the suspects’ arrest.