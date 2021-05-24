Two CMs playing with people's lives: Atchannaidu

Mangalagiri: TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Sunday strongly objected to the YSRCP government not immediately taking any steps to resolve the problems of the AP patients who were being prevented from entering Telangana on the inter-State borders.

Atchannaidu accused the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State of playing with the lives of the common people at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was putting them to untold suffering. The lathi-charge on the vehicle users by the Telangana police at Pondugala check- post was condemnable.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that the Telangana police were not allowing the AP vehicles on the borders and even threatening the vehicle users if they tried to cross the border.

The AP CM was behaving as if these border problems were not his concern. In no other State in the country, incidents like this were happening.

Atchannaidu asked whether Telangana was not part of India to deny entry to the AP people. The AP officials were not talking to their Telangana counterparts when such untoward incidents were taking place on the borders. The governments should explain whether some other laws outside of the Constitution were in force in Telangana. They were not showing any humanitarian concerns to the AP patients.

The TDP leader asked how the AP government would react if the Telangana officials would stop any ruling YSRCP MLA or the Minister on the borders from going to take emergency treatment in Hyderabad. There was no good governance in Andhra Pradesh ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister. Even the Chief Secretary was not responding to solve the everyday problems of people.

Atchannaidu demanded the AP government to form a task force so as to coordinate with the Telangana officials for resolving the border problems. The TDP would not watch silently if the AP government continued to ignore the patients' woes on the borders.