Live
Just In
Two cops suspended
Highlights
Two police personnel have been suspended in Yerravaripalem police station on Monday on the charges of extortion.
Tirupati: Two police personnel have been suspended in Yerravaripalem police station on Monday on the charges of extortion.
The suspended personnel, Devendra Naik (PC-2980) and C Gurrappa (PC-2958) allegedly threatened a woman, whose husband was arrested in red sanders smuggling case and collected money from her.
Following media reports that the two constables collected money, SP L Subbarayudu ordered an inquiry. In the inquiry, it was found out that the duo collected money leading to the suspension.
