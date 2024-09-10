Two cops suspended

Tirupati: Two police personnel have been suspended in Yerravaripalem police station on Monday on the charges of extortion.



The suspended personnel, Devendra Naik (PC-2980) and C Gurrappa (PC-2958) allegedly threatened a woman, whose husband was arrested in red sanders smuggling case and collected money from her.

Following media reports that the two constables collected money, SP L Subbarayudu ordered an inquiry. In the inquiry, it was found out that the duo collected money leading to the suspension.