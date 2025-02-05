Two-day Balotsav to begin on Feb 6

Kurnool: The annual children’s festival, Balotsav, is set to take place on February 6 and 7 at Indus School, with approximately 2,000 students from 100 schools expected to participate.

The event aims to encourage creativity, critical thinking and artistic expression among young students.

Speaking at a press conference held at Ravindra Girls’ School on Tuesday, Balotsav Committee president G Pullaiah stated that all arrangements have been completed for the festival’s fourth edition. He emphasized that the event provides a platform for students to showcase their creative talents, academic skills and cultural performances.

Balotsav will feature 35 different competitions including essay writing, elocution, painting, classical and folk dance and patriotic singing. The competitions will be held across three stages, with the main stage named Kalyanamma Vedika and the second stage named Gade Subba Reddy Vedika.

Dr B Shankara Sharma, vice-president of the Balotsav Committee, highlighted the festival’s role in fostering students’ talents and promoting a scientific and knowledge-driven society. Convenor Kengara Mohan added that the event aims to develop students’ creativity, critical thinking and ethical values making them active contributors to society.

Private Schools Management district president PBV Subbaiah encouraged students to participate in various events and refine their skills. Jain Seshayya, general secretary of the Balotsav Committee, remarked that the festival serves as a valuable platform for young talents.

URA Ravikumar, a member of the academic coordination committee, noted that while the festival has been focused on the Kurnool Revenue Division so far, there are plans to expand it across the entire district in the coming years.

The press meet, chaired by D Dhanunjaya, was attended by several committee members, including Jandhyala Raghubabu, Rangaswamy, Ramadevi, Jayaraju, and Yella Goud, along with other festival organizers.