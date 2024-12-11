Two-day collectors’ meet from today

Vijayawada: Collectors conference headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be held on December 11 and 12 at the Secretariat. In the two-day conference, the Chief Minister will discuss with collectors on Swarnandhra Vision-2047 document, new policies and welfare schemes.

It may be noted that the TDP-led coalition government has been conducting collectors conference for the second time now, while the previous YSRCP government conducted collectors conference only once.

In the two-day conference, the Chief Minister is going to give priority to hear the views of collectors of all the 26 districts on various schemes and policies. On the first day, the conference will discuss RTGS, grievances redressal, village and ward secretariats, WhatsApp governance and positive public percep-tion.

In the afternoon session, the Chief Minister will discuss agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, civil supplies, forests, water resources, panchayat raj, MGNREGS, rural water supply, urban development, CRDA and law and order.

On the second day, the conference will take up industries, investments, energy sector, transport, roads and buildings, housing, health, SC, ST, BC and minority welfare, revenue, excise, mines, district develop-ment plans. Ministers and IPS officials will also attend the conference.

Meanwhile, both the NTR and Guntur district officials are making elaborate arrangements for the two-day collectors conference.