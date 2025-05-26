Two-day medical conference concludes

Vijayawada: As part of the Continuing Medical Education update 4 programme, Anu Hospital, Enikepadu hosted a two-day conference on Perinatology and Reproductive Medicine 2025. Specialist doctors from AP, Telangana and other states participated and discussed various subjects.

They discussed recent advancements in maternal and neonatal care, with sessions covering a wide range of topics such as prenatal diagnostics, neonatal care, maternal health, and innovative birthing techniques.

The event started on Saturday and ended on Sunday.

The gathering proved to be an invaluable opportunity for doctors to engage in meaningful conversations, learn from each other, and enhance their understanding of the ever-evolving field of obstetrics and gynaecology, according to organisers. Anu My Baby Founder Chairman, Director Dr G Ramesh and Director Dr K Sridevi and their team of doctors addressed the Perinatology and Reproductive Medicine 2025.

VOGS (Vijayawada Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society) President Dr M Bala Tripurasundari, Secretary Dr R Somalatha, Indian Academy of Paediatrics President Dr Pavan Kalyan, Secretary Dr V Sridevi and APMC Observer Dr N Anuradha attended as special chief guests for the CME meet.

Dr Suseela Vavilala, Fetal Medicine Senior Consultant, Fernandez hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr A Rama Raju, IVF Specialist, Vizag, Dr Mythreyi Parulekar, Consultant Gynae Oncologist, Mumbai addressed and presented their latest findings, sharing case studies and discussing the implementation of new technologies in their practices.

Anu Hospitals is the first hospital in coastal Andhra to start obesity surgeries. From Nov 2012 onwards, the hospital was expanded to 150 bedded Multispeciality Hospital.

General Medicine, Psychiatry Nephrology, Paediatric Surgery, Oncology and joint replacement surgeries added to the existing departments and later started Anu Neuro and Cardiac Sciences in 2018 and Anu My Baby in the year 2021.