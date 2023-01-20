Two-day regional training programme commences

Visakhapatnam: Researchers have to respect animals' worth, regardless of their utility value, and provide care that is adapted to the needs of each laboratory animal, said Joint Commissioner (Animal Welfare) Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SK Dutta here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a two-day regional training programme for nominees of Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) at GITAM, he mentioned that researchers own the responsibility of ensuring that there is transparency about the research findings and facilitating the data sharing and material from experiments on animal to avoid unnecessary repetition of experiments on animals.

He informed that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has changed the name of the committee controls and monitors the experiments on animals from the committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA) to the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA).

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali said researchers adhere to the highest ethical standards when conducting animal experiments. She pointed that awareness is needed on new techniques which can replace animal experiments.

Principals from pharmacy colleges, university researchers, faculty members from AP, Telangana, Karnataka states attended the programme.