Two-day Sahithi Vedika meet commences

Two-day Sahithi Vedika meet commences
Rajamahendravaram: A two-day Sahithi Vedika meeting commenced at Gowthami Regional Library here on Sunday.Speaking at a meeting of Sahitya Yatra, the...

Rajamahendravaram: A two-day Sahithi Vedika meeting commenced at Gowthami Regional Library here on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting of Sahitya Yatra, the members gave the details of their Yatras and Dr Aripirala Narayana Rao launched a book "Mallee Nadi Odduna," a collection of poems by members of Sahithi Vedika. Malayalam translation a collection of stories "Gorantha Deepam" written by Mallapragada Rama Rao, "Oru Tally Velicham" was jointly launched by Sahitya Academy awardees LR Swamy and environmentalist Dr Tallavajhala Pathanjali Shastry.

Errapragada Ramakrishna launched "Anthyodayam" written by Chakra Subbu Mahesh. He analysed the lyrical metaphorical features of Ambedkar's life and Dr Pathanjali Shastri launched "Ivee Mana Moolalu" by Kalluri Bhaskaram. Satya Bhaskar's work 'Rangu Rangula Suryudu' was unveiled by Sahithi Vedika convener Kuppili Padma. Kalluri Bhaskaram said that Pathanjali Shastri's stories are wonderful with theme, portrayal, and acting. Mallapragada Rama Rao, Jandhala Sarath Babu, Ommi Ramesh, PV Krishna Rao, Sadhana Swami Naidu, Namadi Sridhar, Mallapragada Balatripura Sundari, Shakuntala Devi, Lanka Suryanarayana and others were present.

