Two dead after tractor overturns in Srikakulam district

Two people were killed in a road accident at Gauduguranti village of Mandasa mandal in the Srikakulam district on Tuesday after a tractor lost control and overturned. While two died on the spot, the condition of the other is critical and a total of 15 people were seriously injured.

The accident took place while the tractor is passing through Andhra to Orissa. As soon as the information was received, the police reached there and seized the dead bodies and shifted them to the government hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Savara Dehara and Savara Jagannath from Orissa. The injured were shifted to Palasa Government Hospital in 108. The police have registered a case and are investigating.