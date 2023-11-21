Live
- Kadambari Kiran Foundation ‘Manam Saitam’ distributes checks to the needy
- Kumaraswamy is becoming a laughing stock: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Early Detection of Stomach Cancer
- Congress, Trinamool, Shiv Sena (UBT) criticise PM Modi entering dressing room of Indian cricket team after their loss in CWC final (Ld)
- Punjab: Sugarcane farmers start indefinite protest over procurement price
- CRISIL upgrades IIFL Finance’s outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’
- Microsoft appoints Aparna Gupta as Global Delivery Centre leader
- CPI's Narayana urges Chief Minister to assist drought effected people in AP
- Leaked! iPhone 16 to offer a larger display and enhanced battery
- Mynampally Hanumantha Rao holds Athmeeya Sammelanam in Jawahar Nagar
Just In
Two dead after tractor overturns in Srikakulam district
Highlights
Two dead and fifteen injured after a tractor overturns in Srikakulam district.
Two people were killed in a road accident at Gauduguranti village of Mandasa mandal in the Srikakulam district on Tuesday after a tractor lost control and overturned. While two died on the spot, the condition of the other is critical and a total of 15 people were seriously injured.
The accident took place while the tractor is passing through Andhra to Orissa. As soon as the information was received, the police reached there and seized the dead bodies and shifted them to the government hospital for post-mortem.
The deceased have been identified as Savara Dehara and Savara Jagannath from Orissa. The injured were shifted to Palasa Government Hospital in 108. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS