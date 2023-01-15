Two dead and two injured after car collides parked lorry in Tirupati

In a tragic incident took place in Tirupati two killed and two seriously injured in a road accident after a car rams into parked lorry.



The accident reportedly happened while the car was coming from Hyderabad to Tirumala near Mamandur. Two people died on the spot and the injured were shifted to RUIA Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Nagesh (47) and Shravan Kumar (25) and the injured Aparna, Swati, Sanjana, Lakshmi Narayan and Radhika were taken to the hospital.

The police have registered a case and are started the investigation.