Two dead as they met with an accident on a stolen bike in Vizianagaram

Two youth died in a road accident on Sunday midnight after their bike hits a car under influence of the alcohol in Vizianagaram. However, the bike that met with an accident is said to be a stolen one. Going into details, 24-year-old T. Rabbi from Rayagada, Odisha is working in a pharma company in Paravada of Vizianagaram district. He decided to go home after receiving his salary money. So, on Sunday night, another 18-year-old youth left Visakha on a bike with M. Bishwambar. A man was hit by a bike while speeding in Deshapatrunipalem, Paravada mandal. When all the locals came and made a mess, the bike was handed over to them and they slipped away.

Later, after stealing a bike parked near a house in Deshapatrunipalem, they were heading to Odisha. Against this backdrop, they tried to overtake the milk van that was going ahead near Panukupeta in Sitanagaram mandal and diverted to a different road, and collided with the oncoming car. While Bishwamber died on the spot in the accident, Rabbi Bobbili died while receiving treatment at the government hospital.

Police examined the bike at the scene for the whereabouts of the deceased and found an insurance paper on the bike. On inquiry based on the phone number in it, he said that the bike belonged to a person named Gangadhar from Deshapatrunipalem and someone stole his bike. After examining the CCTV cameras, it was confirmed that the bike was stolen at midnight on Sunday. As Rabbi and Bishwamber had left the bike at Deshapatrunipalem earlier, the police found out that it had also been stolen from somewhere based on the bike number. The police have registered a case based on the complaint of the relatives of the deceased.