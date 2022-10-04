Two dead, four missing after eight students drowned at Suryalanka beach

In a tragic incident took place in Bapatla district two out of eight students from Singinagaram of Vijayawada who arrived at Suryalanka beach for a vacation were drowned to death.



Going into the details, eight students from Vijayawada reached Suryalanka beach and tried to take bath in the sea. Against this backdrop, the students were pulled off by the strong current that led to death of two and missing of four.

Police said that two students died and the other two were brought safely to the shore by the fishermen. They said the officials are carrying our a search operations for the remaining four.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been identified as Abhi (15) and Siddhu (15). Who are pursuing intermediate.