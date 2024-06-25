Two dead in a fatal road accident on National Highway in Unguthuru Mandal

In a tragic incident that took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the national highway of Unguthuru mandal, two individuals lost their lives in a road accident.

The accident occurred when a lorry carrying a load of tomatoes experienced a puncture on its tire while the driver of the Tata Magic, who had stopped to assist in changing the tire of the lorry.

However, a cement lorry traveling at a high speed and collided with the stationary vehicles, resulting in the deaths of both the lorry driver and the Tata Magic driver.

The accident occurred on the route from Vijayawada to Eluru. The police were informed of the incident and quickly reached the scene, where they moved the bodies of the deceased to the hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and investigations have begun to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.