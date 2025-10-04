Two dead, over 100 hurt in stick-fight during Banni fest

Kurnool: Theage-old Banni Utsavam at the historic Mala Malleswara Swamy temple in Devaragattu, Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district turned tragic this year as midnight celebrations on October 2 spiralled into violent clashes. Devotees, divided into rival groups, engaged in fierce stick fights, leaving behind scenes of bloodshed amidst the spiritual fervor of Dasara.

According to reports, two devotees lost their lives in the clashes. The deceased have been identified as Thimmappa (48) of Arikera village in Alur mandal and Basavaraju (46), a native of Karnataka whose complete details are yet to be traced. More than 100 devotees sustained injuries during the frenzied fight, of whom eight were shifted to Adoni hospital for advanced treatment due to their critical condition.

The Devaragattu Banni festival, also known as Karrala Samaram (stick fight), traditionally witnesses thousands of devotees armed with sticks in a ritualistic re-enactment believed to symbolize the victory of good over evil. However, this year’s celebration, attended by more than two lakh devotees, turned excessively violent, escalating into an uncontrolled clash between rival groups. Tension gripped the villages surrounding Devaragattu as the clashes triggered renewed rivalry and hostility between communities. Police officials expressed concern that what is seen as a symbolic tradition often turns violent, leading to casualties and communal tensions year after year. Speaking on the incident, Alur CI Ravi Shankar stated that police had organised multiple awareness campaigns across villages under Alur constituency.

“We appealed to devotees to observe the festival in a symbolic manner without using sticks. However, a few miscreants, under the influence of alcohol, instigated violence, which tragically resulted in loss of lives,” he explained.

Despite repeated efforts by law enforcement to curb violent practices, the Banni festival continues to remain a high-risk cultural event. The tragedy of 2025 once again raises serious questions about the balance between preserving tradition and ensuring the safety of thousands of devotees who gather every year at the Devaragattu temple hills.