Two die due to asphyxia in Sattenapalli

Narasaraopet : Two sanitary workers and a restaurant owner fell in the septic tank and died in Sattenapalli on Saturday mid-night, which came to light on Sunday.

According to Sattenapalli DSP Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, restaurant owner Kondala Rao engaged sanitary workers Veera Brahmmam (16), Anil , (17) to clean the septic tank in his restaurant in Sattenapalli. While, cleaning the septic tank, accidentally they fell in the silt. Unable to breath they died due to the saffocation.

Veerabrahmmam who tried to rescue the sanitary workers from the septic also fell in the tank and died. The bodies were shifted to the local government hospital for post-mortem.

Sattenapalli DSP Vijaya Bhaskar said, "Due to saffocation in the septic tank, they died. We have registered the case and taken up investigation."