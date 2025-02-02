Live
- Telangana Feels the Pinch as Union Budget 2025-26 Overlooks Key Projects
- U19 WC: Stayed true to the word of 'we are here to dominate', says captain Niki Prasad
- Drugs worth Rs 10.80 crore seized in Mizoram, 4 held
- PM Modi slams ‘corrupt’ AAP govt, reaches out to Purvanchalis, women in Delhi rally
- Supreme Court to hear plea seeking directions to NBE to release NEET (PG) question paper, answer key
- Dominant India retain U19 Women’s T20 WC title with emphatic win over SA
- YSRCP leaders meet AP SEC, urges to prevent irregularities in Dy mayor elections
- At Delhi poll rally, PM Modi promises 'Vikas ka naya Basant' for residents
- Prathap Abbareddy: Pioneering Innovation in AI and Engineering Leadership
- BJP, AAP misusing power to gain votes: Pramod Tiwari on Kejriwal's letter to EC
Just In
Two due of drowning in Nallavagu in NTR district
A tragic incident occurred when two individuals fell into the Nallavagu waterway while sitting on the railing of a bridge in Chandapuram.
A tragic incident occurred when two individuals fell into the Nallavagu waterway while sitting on the railing of a bridge in Chandapuram. The victims, identified as Satyam and Jayaraju, both residents of the area, succumbed to their injuries.
Authorities reported that the police quickly responded to the scene, where they conducted an inspection and subsequently recovered the bodies. The remains have been sent to the government hospital for a postmortem examination, and an investigation into the incident has been initiated, with further details pending.
In a separate incident, three children have gone missing from Vepagunta Machhamamba Colony in Visakhapatnam district. Aditya Sahu (9), Lakshmi Sahu (7), and Gorli Gangotri (9) have not been seen since Friday evening. Concerned family members have filed a missing person report at the Pendurthi police station.
The police has registered a case and is actively searching for the children, with two special teams deployed for search operations.