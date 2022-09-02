Two electrocuted to death in Konaseema district

In a tragic incident took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district, uncle and son-in-law died due to electrocution.



Going into the details, at Ravulapalem in the district, uncle and son-in-law were accidentally electrocuted while carrying out work in an under-construction apartment. As a result, uncle Arlappa (50) and son-in-law Venkata Ramana (35) died on the spot in the accident.



The deceased were identified as residents of Papatapalli of Manyam district. The police who reached the spot registered a case and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.