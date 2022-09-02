  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two electrocuted to death in Konaseema district

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

In a tragic incident took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district, uncle and son-in-law died due to electrocution

In a tragic incident took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district, uncle and son-in-law died due to electrocution.

Going into the details, at Ravulapalem in the district, uncle and son-in-law were accidentally electrocuted while carrying out work in an under-construction apartment. As a result, uncle Arlappa (50) and son-in-law Venkata Ramana (35) died on the spot in the accident.

The deceased were identified as residents of Papatapalli of Manyam district. The police who reached the spot registered a case and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X