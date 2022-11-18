  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two engineering students drowned to death at Bhimili beach in Visakhapatnam

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

Two students among five lost their lives after being drowned in the sea at Bhimili in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, two students among five lost their lives after being drowned in the sea at Bhimili in Visakhapatnam on Friday and three others survived.

The deceased were identified as Sailu and Surya from ECE branch studying engineering in Tagarapuvalasa.

The authorities are carrying out search operations with swimmers and navy helicopters for the dead bodies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X