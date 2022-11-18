Two engineering students drowned to death at Bhimili beach in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, two students among five lost their lives after being drowned in the sea at Bhimili in Visakhapatnam on Friday and three others survived.
The deceased were identified as Sailu and Surya from ECE branch studying engineering in Tagarapuvalasa.
The authorities are carrying out search operations with swimmers and navy helicopters for the dead bodies.
